Tara Sharma Saluja insists that children need to be vaccinated now

With the vaccination drive going on in full swing in the country, actor-host Tara Sharma Saluja wonders when children will get their turn. Noting how the third wave is expected to pose a bigger risk to kids, Saluja — mother of two boys, Zen (11) and Kai (9) — says as a parent, she has every reason to be concerned.

“What happened here during the second wave has been very unfortunate. But, as we are coming through, children need to be vaccinated now,” she insists, adding, “The whole short term economics is important, but long term, we must remember that children are the foundation of the country and the way forward. I feel very strongly about this. There are worries about third wave and children getting affected more. So, their vaccination process needs to be looked at soon.”

Asserting that vaccination is the only solution now, Saluja says it’s the only way out children can be kept safe from the deadly virus.

“In Canada, they are starting to vaccinate children. We should have a parallel vaccination drive where kids are given the jab, and they can get back to some form of normalcy,” she adds.

Given the size of India’s population, the 44-year-old understands that the whole vaccination drive for adults will take time. However, she is quick to add, “That needs to be speed up. Health comes first, and by that I mean health for all. Now we have the opportunity to may be import a lot of vaccines and get our kids vaccinated, too. I know parents were relieved that in the first and second wave, children were not infected. We can’t just sit and wait now.”

It’s been over a year since schools have been shut, and that’s another reason why Saluja feels vaccination for children is important now, so that schools can be reopened.

“All of last year, very little was discussed about children and education. Everybody was okay to say the elderly should be prioritised. My sister lives in the UK, and there, her children only missed one and a half months of physical schools,” she shares.