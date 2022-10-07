Tasked with ‘eliminating’ Salman Khan, juvenile and another arrested

The Delhi Police has apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. The juvenile was also tasked with "eliminating" actor Salman Khan, police said. (Also read: Salman Khan issued weapon licence after death threat)

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with "eliminating" Salman Khan.

The juvenile disclosed that Lawrence Bishnoi gave him, Surakhpur and Dagar the task regarding the elimination of Salman Khan. However, later gangster Rana Kandowalia was made their primary target instead of Salman. Other incidents which have been disclosed by the duo are being verified, police said.

Salman and his father received death threats in June, after which he was also issued a weapon for self defence. Salman’s security was also heightened on June 6 and a police van was deployed outside his residence after his father found a threat note addressed to them a day earlier. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog. “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala),” the threat note said, referring to the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Later, Salman's longtime fan Rakhi Sawant mentioned that she wishes to be his bodyguard. She said to the media, “I am very happy that Salman got a gun license. Salman sir don't take tension. Nothing will happen to you. Everyone's blessings are with you and I keep on praying for him day and night. I prayed for his gun license also so that he can get it to keep himself safe. If required, I can step up to become his bodyguard. I will walk with him and if anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON