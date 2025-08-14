Tehran on OTT: Stream other gripping thrillers that delve into horrific real-life events

John Abraham in Tehran

John Abraham's Tehran has finally dropped on ZEE5 (accessible via OTTplay Premium) that is loosely based on the harrowing attacks on Israeli diplomats that occurred after a bomb explosion on an Israeli diplomatic car in 2012 in New Delhi and its complex geopolitical fallout. If the intense narrative resonates with you, explore other gripping thrillers on OTTplay Premium that expose the human cost of horrific real-life events. These compelling films chronicle catastrophic incidents and the devastating impact on ordinary lives.

Thrillers that highlight the horrific real-life incidents

Hotel Mumbai

The movie portrays the horrific 2008 terrorist attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, focusing on the experiences of both guests and staff during the attacks. Inspired by the documentary Surviving Mumbai, the movie Hotel Mumbai explores the courage, resilience and the human spirit shown by the hotel staff and the bravery of those who worked at the hotel and their efforts to save the precious lives of their guests.

The Sabarmati Report

The Vikrant Massey-starrer highlights the Godhra Train Burning incident back in 2002. The Sabarmati Express caught fire near Godhra station, resulting in the death of 59 passengers. Initially the fire was presented as an accident, but the movie suggests a conspiracy by the government and highlights one journalist’s personal investigation that challenges the government. The movie portrays the journalist's struggle to expose the truth, along with his professional downfall.

The Kashmir Files

This thriller drama is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. While the movie is rooted in historical events, it's not a documentary. This significant incident back in that time ruined the lives of hundreds and thousands of Kashmiri pandits as they were forced to leave Kashmir Valley due to rising violence and threats. The narrative focuses on a student who uncovers the dark truths about his parents’ death, presented as an accident.

Airlift

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, this movie is adapted from the true story of Kuwait-based Indian businessmen–Mathunny Mathews from Kerala and Harbhajan Singh Vedi from Punjab. Airlift is not a direct biopic, rather it draws inspiration from several people who were involved in the 1990s Kuwait evacuation. The movie portrays the events of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and the subsequent humanitarian crisis faced by the Indian expatriate community.

Costao

Costao was a Goa customs officer, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This movie is not just a biopic of Costao Fernandes, rather the narrative highlights his dismantling of the major gold smuggling operation in the 1990s. The movie highlights his dedication and courage in the face of corruption and personal challenges. The movie also shows how the politicians were also involved in this smuggling, making Fernandes face even more challenges.