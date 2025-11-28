Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film zooms to a 16 crore start, beats Jolly LLB 3

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Expectations were high from Tere Ishk Mein, the romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The intense trailer sparked a buzz among fans, and based on the reactions on its first day of release, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is now poised for a terrific start at the box office. (Also read: Tere Ishk Mein advance booking: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film mints ₹5.6 cr, sells 2 lakh tickets to beat Sitaare Zameen Par) Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's love story received praise from viewers.

Tere Ishk Mein opening day box office

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has earned ₹16.50 crore on its first day of release. The film's opening day numbers have now made it the 2nd biggest opening for a romantic film this year. Saiyaara still has the biggest opening, at ₹ 21.5 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein has managed to beat some big Bollywood releases from 2025, such as Jolly LLB 3 ( ₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹10.70 crore). The film is also the biggest opening of Dhanush's Bollywood career. Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema after years. He made his first Hindi film, Raanjhanaa, under Aanand L Rai’s direction over a decade ago. It opened at ₹5.60 crore net. Meanwhile, Atrangi Re, his second film with the director, was released on OTT in 2021.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein tells the story of an angry and violent young man played by Dhanush, who falls for Kriti's Mukti. Their romance blossoms in college, but she soon changes her mind about him, choosing another man to marry. AR Rahman has composed the songs. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions.