Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film mints 50 crore, crosses Maa lifetime

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein has got everyone buzzing. Audiences either love it or dislike it, but the intense love story has found many viewers flocking to theatres in its opening weekend to catch it. After a strong opening day collection, Tere Ishk Mein has kept the spark alive in its first weekend at the box office. Let's take a detailed look. (Also read: Internet thinks Kriti Sanon is talented than Alia Bhatt after Tere Ishk Mein release; deserves more praise) Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Aanand L Rai has directed the film.

Tere Ishk Mein sees growth

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein managed to collect ₹ 17.54 crore on its third day of release, which is a Sunday. The number is a slight improvement from Saturday's, which stood at ₹ 17 crore. The film opened at ₹ 16 crore. This takes the total collection of the film to a terrific ₹50.54 crore so far.

Tere Ishk Mein has now beaten the lifetime collection of Kajol's Maa ( ₹ 36.08 crore), and Tripti Dimri- Sidhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 ( ₹ 22.45 crore).

About the film

Tere Ishk Mein revolves around the intense love story between Mukti (Kriti) and Shankar (Dhanush). What starts as a sweet love story in college turns into something intense and unhinged as she leaves him for another man and he becomes an Army Pilot. Although the film received mixed reviews, Dhanush and Kriti received praise for their performances.

Kriti took to her Instagram account to thank fans for all the love and wrote, “My Heart is Full.. The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character. Mukti is probably the most layered and tricky character I’ve played, and when every beat of her heart reaches yours, it becomes ISHK! Thank you for all the ISHK.”