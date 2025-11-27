Tere Ishk Mein box office prediction: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film set for 12 crore start; to beat Jolly LLB 3, Raanjhana

It seems the year 2025 has heralded the return of romantic films in theatres for the Hindi film industry. After a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, romantic dramas are again minting money at the box office this year. And Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein looks set to continue that trend, at least in its opening weekend. Judging by advance booking reports and on-ground buzz, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer is set to win big at the ticket window in its first weekend. Tere Ishk Mein stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush.

Tere Ishk Mein advance booking collections

According to trade sources, by 4 pm on Thursday, the eve of the film’s release, Tere Ishk Mein has sold over 1.3 lakh tickets for its opening day in advance bookings. This corresponds to a collection of just over ₹3 crore gross. The film is expected to pick up pace over the remainder of the day and is likely to finish with ₹4+ crore gross in pre-sales. This is despite the fact that Tere Ishk Mein has lower average ticket prices than some of the other big Bollywood releases this year.

Tere Ishk Mein box office prediction

Trade sources say that the positive advance booking trends indicate a strong start for Tere Ishk Mein at the box office. Conservative estimates say the film could open at around ₹10 crore net in Hindi alone, and over ₹12 crore in all languages on its first day. Some trade pundits are putting the figure at ₹12 crore or more for Hindi, and above ₹15 crore for all languages. This could mean that Tere Ishk Mein could earn ₹40-50 crore net in India across all languages in its opening weekend. That would be the second-best opening weekend for a romantic film this year, behind only the blockbuster Saiyaara.

If the signs are correct, Tere Ishk Mein will give Dhanush the biggest opening of his Bollywood career. Raanjhana, the previous theatrical release from Aanand L Rai featuring the actor, opened at ₹5.60 crore net in 2011. Tere Ishk Mein will easily cross that. The film should also be able to beat some big films from 2025, such as Jolly LLB 3 ( ₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹10.70 crore).

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema after years. He made his first Hindi film, Raanjhana, under Aanand L Rai’s direction over a decade ago. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Aanand L. Rai, and featuring music by A.R. Rahman, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 28.