Terrified Urvashi Rautela refuses to walk down stairs in heels, screams 'no'; fans find her struggle 'relatable'. Watch

Urvashi Rautela is a pro at making glamorous appearances regularly. The actor however, recently faced a tricky situation as she had to get down a tiled pathway in heels and was too scared to walk on it. As she tried to balance herself by holding the hand of a photographer, she almost slipped and stepped back immediately. Despite the photographers giving her various ideas on how she could manage to get down the tiny stairs, she simply said, “no” out of fear and refused to walk at all. Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde go black and white for debut

As a paparazzo account shared a video of Urvashi from her struggle with the stairs, many commented on the same in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, “I can relate to this lol.” One more agreed and said, “Totally relatable.” A fan said, “Waha me rehta to uta ke leke ata (I would have lifted you if I would have been there).” A person asked, “Upar kese gaye thi (how did you go up in the first place)?”

Many gave her suggestions, “Remove your stiletto, simple.” Another said she could have sat down and then slide down the stairs. A person even commented, “Spiderman kidhar hai bhejo usko (where is Spider-Man, send him please).”

Urvashi is a regular at film parties and events. She recently attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi and walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier this month, she attended the launch of her film, The Legend, in a Kanjivaram saree, in Chennai.

Last month, she also shared the poster of her film Not Your Baby on which she was seen with a baby bump, holding a pistol in one hand. According to ANI, she will also be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in a film and also has bilingual thriller Black Rose, based on Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice as well as the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2.

