New poster of Madhoo from Thalaivi unveiled on her birthday, watch her share a tender moment with her Roja co-star

On actor Madhoo's birthday on Friday, a new poster of her character from Thalaivi was unveiled. In the Kangana Ranaut-starrer, she will be seen as VN Janaki Ramachandran, wife of actor-politician MG Ramachandran.

Sharing the poster, the Instagram account of Zee Studios wrote: "Wishing #Madhoo #Madhubala Garu a very Happy Birthday from the #Thalaivi team." The picture showed a tender moment between Madhoo's character and MGR, played by Arvind Swami in the film.





Arvind and Madhoo starred as husband and wife in the Mani Ratnam film, Roja, back in the 1990s.

On Kangana's birthday earlier this month, the first trailer of the film was unveiled. The film chronicles actor-politician J Jayalalithaa's journey from a young aspiring actor to a successful star and later, a career in politics.

Among those who praised the trailer were fellow actors Juhi Chawla and Samantha Akkineni. Juhi wrote in an appreciation tweet, "Kangana you are an OUTSTANDING actress .. ... a crazy , fearless , volatile , genius girl ..!!!!! Many Many Congratulations ..!!! May you use your limitless creative potential in a positive direction..!!! Happy Happy Birthday too ..!!! @KanganaTeam."

Also read: After Thalaivi, Ram Gopal Varma changes mind about Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark: 'No one has your versatility'

Samantha wrote, "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre."

Ram Gopal Varma also appreciated her effort but said he didn't agree that she could be compared to Hollywood greats such as Meryl Streep. However, he followed it up with another tweet saying that he did indeed believe that she is the most versatile actress in the world.

