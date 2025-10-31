Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Thamma box office collection day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film makes over 110 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 10:08 pm IST

Thamma box office collection day 11: Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana & RashmikaMandanna, the film features cameos by stars such as Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora.

Thamma box office collection day 11: Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is continuing its strong run at the box office. Released on October 21 as a festive Diwali offering, the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has so far collected over 110 crore in India.

Thamma box office collection day 11: The film was released on Diwali.
Thamma box office collection day 11: The film was released on Diwali.

Thamma box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has minted 2.55 crore on day 11, taking the total to over 110.95 crore. Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

The supernatural film had an overall 10.48 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Friday. The film raked in 3.4 crore on day 10. The film had an opening of 24 crore, collecting 55.6 crore in three days and 95.6 crore by its seventh day. The film performed well on Tuesday, earning 5.75 crore, but saw a dip on Wednesday with a collection of 3.65 crore. The film has already outperformed other films in the franchise, but Stree 2’s 597.99 crore domestic haul seems ambitious to beat.

Apart from Ayushmann and Rashmika, the film also features cameos by stars such as Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj and Abhishek Banerjee.

Recently, Ayushmann spoke to ANI about the success of Thamma. He said, “I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation...For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well.” The actor added., “As an actor, I found the script exciting. Whatever is happening now is like a cherry on the top.”

About Thamma

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. It is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Bhedya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal star in it.

Thamma tells the story of a reporter named Alok Goyal (Ayushmann), who encounters a mysterious woman named Tadaka (Rashmika) on a hiking trip. Their forbidden love exposes him to the dangerous and secret world of betal (vampiric creatures). The next film in the MHCU is Shakti Shalini, which will be headlined by Aneet Padda of Saiyaara-fame.

Thamma box office collection day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film makes over 110 crore
