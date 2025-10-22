Thamma box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ayushmann, Rashmika film braves post-Diwali dip, crosses 30 crore

Thamma box office collection day 2: Maddock Films’ latest horror comedy offering, Thamma, has taken a running start at the box office. The Diwali release, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, minted over ₹25 crore domestically on the opening day, Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film witnessed an expected dip as day 2 was a working day immediately after Diwali. But positive word of mouth meant the film was able to sustain some of its momentum. Thamma box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in the film.

Thamma box office collection (updated live)

Thamma earned ₹25.11 crore net on its first day, according to Maddock Films. Sacnilk put the figure at ₹24 crore. On day 2, the film saw a substantial reduction in footfalls, as morning shows registered only 10% occupancy (as opposed to 16% on day 1). By 4 pm on Wednesday, Thamma had collected ₹7.12 crore net, taking its two day total past ₹30 crore.

The biggest test for Thamma is how it performs on Wednesday and Thursday, the two working days before the weekend begins. Diwali holiday and good reviews have given it the push it needed at the box office, and now the film needs to avoid large dips in collection to give itself a good chance of a solid weekend. Trade pundits say that anything less than ₹100 crore net over the six-day extended weekend should be a disappointing number for Thamma.

All about Thamma

Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma is connected with the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film stars Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma has opened to largely positive reviews.