Thamma worldwide box office collection day 1: Ayushmann, Rashmika film mints 32 crore, beats Saiyaara, Stree, Bhediya

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 02:05 pm IST

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy has taken a running start.

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has taken a flying start at the box office. The newest offering from Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe made good use of the Diwali holiday on Tuesday, minting 25 crore net in India. The film had a grand time in the overseas territories as well, making merry globally

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in this horror comedy.
Thamma box office update

Thamma earned 25.11 crore net ( 30 crore gross) in India on its opening day, according to Maddock Films. Box office tracker Sacnilk reported that the film showed low footfalls in the morning shows with just 15-16% occupancy, but it increased to over 40% for the evening shows, buoyed by positive word of mouth.

Overseas, the film did not get as bumper an opening, but collected just under $250K. But that is an expected number since Diwali is not a holiday in most other parts of the world, making the film a mid-week release overseas. This has now taken its worldwide total on the opening day to an impressive 32 crore.

Thamma’s strong opening day collection is one of the best for Hindi films this year, beating some big hits like Saiyaara ( 30 crore). It also eclipsed other Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) films like Stree ( 10 crore), Bhediya ( 12 crore), and Munjya ( 5 crore). But it fell short of the record-breaking openings of Chhaava ( 47 crore) and Stree 2 ( 80 crore). The latter holds the record for the best-opening Indian horror film ever.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann and Rashmika as vampires in love, who must battle Nawazuddin Siddiqui, another vampire who wants world domination. Part of the Maddock universe, the film also includes cameos by Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. The film has been praised for its humour, visual effects, and storytelling.

