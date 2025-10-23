Thamma worldwide box office collection day 2: Ayushmann, Rashmika film crosses 50 crore; beats Roohi, Dhadak 2 lifetime

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 2: It may not be a juggernaut, but Maddock Films’ Thamma is rolling on unhindered at the box office. After a strong start on Diwali, the horror comedy from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) barely showed a drop on Wednesday, maintaining its momentum, and also crossing ₹50 crore in the process. Thamma worldwide box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in this horror comedy.

Thamma box office collection

Thamma earned ₹24 crore net in India on its opening day. On day 2, Wednesday, the film rallied on after a slow start in the morning to see 200% increase in collections over the evening and night shows. This meant that the film was able to collect ₹18 crore net on its second day, seeing a drop of just 25% after a festive break. This has taken the film’s total domestic haul after two days to ₹42 crore net ( ₹50 crore gross).

Overseas, the film hasn’t been able to set the cash registers ringing as much, but that is largely because most foreign markets do not observe Diwali as a holiday. Internationally, the film is a mid-week release, and may only pick up pace over the actual weekend beginning Friday. Even then, Thamma has earned over $400k internationally. This has taken its worldwide haul close to ₹55 crore after two days. Thamma has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Maddock’s only unsuccessful horror comedy, Roohi ( ₹31 crore), and Dharma’s recent romantic drama Dhadak 2 ( ₹40 crore).

Given its momentum on Wednesday, the film now looks well set to cross ₹100 crore worldwide during its first weekend.

All about Thamma

Thamma is connected with the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya, all part of the MHCU. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma has opened to largely positive reviews.