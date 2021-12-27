The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek teases Alia Bhatt about Ranbir Kapoor, jokes about new film ‘Kapoor And Bahus’

The RRR team will joined comedian Kapil Sharma on his show The Kapil Sharma Show for an upcoming episode. During the episode, comedian Krushna Abhishek pulls actor Alia Bhatt's leg and asks her when will a sequel to her film Kapoor And Sons, titled ‘Kapoor And Bahus’, come out.

On Monday, Sony Television posted a promo clip from the upcoming episode. The video was captioned, “Kapil Sharma ke ghar hone waala hai biggest New Year celebration, jab unke ghar aayenge @ssrajamouli @jrntr @aliaabhatt aur @alwaysramcharan (Their will be a big celebration at Kapil Sharma's house when the film RRR's cast - Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker SS Rajamouli - will enter the house)."

The video starts with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Krushna Abhishek dancing together. Kapil then makes a joke on Jr. NTR's name and says, “Aap jab airport jaate hain tab kya NTR bol ke kaam chal jata hai ya RTPCR bhi dikhana padta hai? (When you go to the airport, the letters NTR are enough or do you need to show RTPCR as well?)”

In another part of the video, Krushna who dressed up as a woman, teased Alia, making a reference to her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor and their wedding plans. He said, “Mere ko woh picture bohot achhi lagi thi aapki, Kapoor And Sons, uska sequel kab aa raha hai? (I really liked your film, Kapoor And Sons, when will the sequel of the film come?)” Kapil then asks him, “Kaunsa sequel? (What sequel?)” Krushna then replies, “Kapoor And Bahus.” Alia bursts into laughter after Krushna's reply.

Ranbir and Alia, who are co-stars of Brahmastra, are said to have started dating sometime in 2017. The film is a three-part series, that has been in the making for years now. Brahmastra has been delayed several times. Brahmastra is now zeroed in on September 9, 2022 as the release date.

