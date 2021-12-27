Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor leave Rohit Dhawan's birthday dinner hand-in-hand, fan calls them 'cuties'. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant together on Sunday. The couple was joined by other Bollywood actors as well.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen twinning in all-black outfits as they came out of a restaurant, holding each other's hands.

Many fans commented on the videos and photos of Alia and Ranbir. One person said, “His hand around her shoulder.” Another person wrote, “Cuties. He is holding her hand with so much love omg.”

The duo was joined by actors Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The group enjoyed dinner at Bandra's Chinese restaurant Yauatcha, as they celebrated Varun's brother, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan's birthday.

Ranbir and Alia are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple met on the sets of the film in 2017. In an event of Brahmastra, the film's director Ayan Mukerji opened up about why the couple was not spotted together for a very long time when they initially started dating each other.

Ayan said, "To be honest when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Recently, at Brahmastra's poster launch in Delhi, Alia and Ranbir were seen together. At the event, when Alia entered the stage, Ranbir retreated backwards prompting Alia to ask him why he was leaving. Ranbir replied, “Tu itni hot lag rahi hai ki kuch ho raha hai mereko yaar (You are looking so hot, it is doing something to me).” This led to Alia blushing. The duo was also seen holding hands.

