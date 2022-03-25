The Kashmir Files box office day 14 collection: Film collects 207 cr in 2 weeks, will compete with RRR now

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others, has completed two successful weeks at the domestic box office. It currently stands at India total of ₹207 crore. The film will now compete with SS Rajamouli's RRR in theatres. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. Also read: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says 'people who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising the film'

Film trade analyst shared two-week collection of the film on Twitter. Calling it an epic blockbuster, he tweeted, “From ₹3.55 cr on Day 1 to ₹207.33 cr on Day 14, #TheKashmirFiles has packed a Historic Total in 2 weeks... EPIC BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr, Thu 7.20 cr. Total: ₹207.33 cr. #India biz.”

Mentioning the milestones touched by the film, he tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹97.30 cr, Week 2: ₹110.03 cr, Total: ₹207.33 cr. 13.08% GROWTH in Week 2, FANTASTIC #India biz. #TKF benchmarks... Crossed ₹50 cr: Day 5, ₹75 cr: Day 6, ₹100 cr: Day 8, ₹150 cr: Day 10, ₹175 cr: Day 11, ₹200 cr: Day 13."

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files crossed the ₹200 crore mark on its 13 day in theatres. It has become the most successful Bollywood release post pandemic. It has also beaten previous post-pandemic blockbuster Sooryavanshi.

The film will now face competition from RRR which has already made an impact at the box office. The film's overseas distributor Raftar Creations has claimed the film has already collected $3 million in the US from its premiere shows alone. Raftar Creations's Twitter page shared on Friday, “USA Premiers comscore Hourly Gross. $3,000,127 from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST fist ever Indian movie to hit the $3 million dollar mark for Premiers (sic).”

