The Mehta Boys, Boman Irani's directorial debut starring Avinash Tiwary, finally gets a release date

Boman Irani is all set to embark on a new journey as a filmmaker. His directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) in September 2024 and is now gearing up for its release on OTT. Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary's still from The Mehta Boys.

The Mehta Boys' OTT release

On Thursday, Prime Video took to Instagram to share the poster of Boman Irani's film, The Mehta Boys, announcing its release on February 7. The caption read, “48 hours ⌚ 2 people 👥 1 epic story #TheMehtaBoysOnPrime, Feb 7.”

The announcement sparked excitement among the audience. One comment read, "This is going to be amazing." Another user simply wrote, "So excited for this."

About Boman Irani's directorial debut

Helmed by Boman Irani, the film stars him, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in lead roles. The Mehta Boys follows the story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film won the Best Feature Film Award at CSAFF, followed by a Best Actor win for Boman Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024. The movie made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in November 2024 and also opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.

Boman Irani said about making the film, “Bringing The Mehta Boys to life has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling journey. As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the opportunity to explore a completely new creative avenue as a filmmaker. To me, the intricate bond between a parent and a child has always been intriguing – their dynamics are raw, relatable, and, most importantly, deeply human."