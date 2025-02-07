The Mehta Boys review: Director Boman Irani gets actor Boman Irani's career-best performance in a splendid tearjerker

There is a moment in The Mehta Boys when Boman Irani's character is frantically typing his will days after his wife's death as he is about to leave the house he has spent all his life in. As his daughter pleads for him to stop till they get 'home', Boman's character screams, 'This is home!' The way his voice breaks and his eyes water when he says it makes you realise how no director has truly utilised this man's talent. It took director Boman Irani to get the best of actor Boman Irani. But The Mehta Boys is more than just that performance. It is a stunningly simple and relatable film that gets so much right and contains some of the finest, understated performances of late. It is a slice-of-life film that the doyens of Hindi parallel cinema would be proud of. (Also read: Boman Irani says his directorial debut The Mehta Boys shows how 'we're all guilty of backseat driving' as parents) The Mehta Boys review: Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary star in this film.

What is The Mehta Boys about?

The Mehta Boys is the story of a young architect in Mumbai (Avinash Tiwary) managing his ambitions with his relationship (Shreya Chaudhry in a delightful role). He is forced to confront his distant father after his mother's death. The father and son don't see eye to eye. "If I tell him to breathe, he will hold his breath till he dies," quips the son. But circumstances - and a fiery sister (Puja Sarup as one of the film's highlights) ensure that the two are stuck together for days before Mehta senior can join his daughter in the US. How these days shape both men is what The Mehta Boys is about.

What works for the film

Boman Irani anchors the film. His mannerisms, accent, body language, and eyes easily make us forget that he is the actor we have been watching for over two decades. He blends into the character so seamlessly. There are scenes when he lets his eyes do the talking, whether it's the twinkling ones or the hurt, angry ones. But Irani is always measured, never over the top. How he conveys relatability in the scenes where his character has to be eccentric is remarkable. Props to the script from Irani and Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris for this, as well as the actor himself.

Avinash Tiwary is his perfect foil. The actor reminds us all why we loved him in Laila Majnu. In The Mehta Boys, he brings a humanity to his character that is seldom seen in Hindi cinema's 'leading men'. Mehta Junior is sometimes flawed, vulnerable, angry, and even callous. But he is neither good, nor bad, just someone who is trying to be.

The women are not on the sidelines either. Puja Sarup and Shreya Chaudhry are the film's moral compass, two women who understand these men and their obstinance. Yet, they will not solve their relationship for them, but let them do it on their own. Puja shines in her scenes with a blend of physical performance that makes her seem real. Her outburst at the airport makes her my favourite film character this year so far. Shreya proves that Bandish Bandits was not a fluke. The girl can act, bringing confidence, panache, and sensitivity together.

Puja Sarup (centre) shines in one of the most memorable scenes of the film.

The USP of The Mehta Boys is its subtlety. It is a simple story that never pretends to be anything more. The story uses metaphors—a handbrake, a career discussion, and a presentation—to show us how we shirk conflicts and deal unfairly with our loved ones. Scenes involving light switches and restaurant bills subtly convey the differences between father and son, making this film a marvellous watch.

The cinematography and music are wonderful garnishes for the story here. The city of Mumbai has been presented with such a soul that few films manage. The film even manages to infuse life into architecture as a profession.

To sum it up

The Mehta Boys is testament to how a good story is often enough to make a watchable film. Add great performances and other technical nuances and you have a splendid watch on your hands. This one is for all those who lament that 'Bollywood' has moved away from making films that are real and relatable. The Mehta Boys is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.