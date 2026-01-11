The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film to have a dull first weekend, earns just ₹138 crore

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 2: The numbers are in for the overseas and worldwide collection for Saturday. The film is showing sluggish pace, having crossed just ₹138 crore at the worldwide ticket windows. The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film has seen a fall in numbers on Saturday.

The Raja Saab day 2 worldwide box office collection As per Sacnilk.com, the two days India net collection is ₹ 90.75 crore. Meanwhile, two days overseas collection is ₹30 crore. This makes the worldwide collection ₹138.30 crore.

The numbers shared by the production house vary slightly. On Saturday, the Twitter account of the film posted that Day 1 collection was ₹112 crore. “A new benchmark has been set with KING SIZE BOX OFFICE domination across every fort 🔥🔥 #TheRajaSaab 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟏 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟏𝟐𝐂𝐫+ 💥 Biggest start ever for a horror fantasy film,” they wrote.

For comparison, by day 2, Prabhas' last film Kalki 2898 AD had minted ₹298 crore. According to sacnilk.com, the film made ₹149.3 crore nett in two days in India alone.

About The Raja Saab The Raja Saab is directed and written by Maruthi and is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

The Raja Saab made a pan-India release on Friday, January 9, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas said, "The three years of stress and responsibility of Raja Saab brought tears to Maruthi garu's eyes. When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout. When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," said Prabhas as quoted in the press note shared by the makers of the film.

HT review of the movie read: ‘The horror comedy genre isn’t necessarily new to Indian cinema or Tollywood. When films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Anando Brahma (2017) exist, it’s lazy to build an intriguing setup and throw some cool ideas at the audience to see what sticks. The Raja Saab’s aim might be to make you laugh, but the overall film needed more profundity and brilliance.’