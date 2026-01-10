Fire breaks out inside cinema hall as Prabhas fans do aarti, burst crackers during The Raja Saab show. Watch

Amid all the celebrations, a fire broke out inside a theatre in Odisha as fans brought aarti ki thaali inside the theatre. They were even lighting lamps and bursting arrows in front of the screen during Prabhas's entry. This caught fire right in front of the screen, as many fans even tried to blow it off. Many were seen panicking inside the theatre and hurrying out amid the noise and frenzy that was caused. A clip of the same was also shared by News18 Odisha. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9 after several postponements. Prabhas fans thronged the theatres to catch the first day shows of the film. Videos from inside the screenings also surfaced on social media, where fans were seen shouting and throwing confetti during the entry scene, song sequences and crocodile fight scene, to name a few.

About The Raja Saab The Raja Saab, a fantasy thriller, sees Prabhas return to his favourite genre of mass entertainer with comedy. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani.

Meanwhile, many who saw The Raja Saab on its opening day were confused about why some scenes from the trailer were missing in the Prabhas film. The makers held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday to discuss the film and announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added to the film.

“The horror comedy genre isn’t necessarily new to Indian cinema or Tollywood. When films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Anando Brahma (2017) exist, it’s lazy to build an intriguing setup and throw some cool ideas at the audience to see what sticks. The Raja Saab’s aim might be to make you laugh, but the overall film needed more profundity and brilliance,” read the HT review of the film.