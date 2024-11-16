The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey film sees low opening, still manages to beat 12th Fail

The Sabarmati Report box office day 1: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra's film witnessed a low opening at the box office. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, the film has managed to mint ₹ 1.15 crore as per early estimates. The film received mixed reviews upon release. (Also read: Have been receiving threats but as artists we tell stories: Vikrant Massey on 'The Sabarmati Report') Vikrant Massey plays as a journalist who probes the truth behind 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report.

The Sabarmati Report box office

The report adds that The Sabarmati Report had an overall 16.74 percent occupancy. With ₹ 1.15 crore so far on its opening day, The Sabarmati Report has still managed to beat his opening day figures of Vikrant's 2023 sleeper hit 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film minted ₹1.1 crore.

Will The Sabarmati Report see the word of mouth increase like 12th Fail? It will be interesting to see how the film produced by Ektaa Kapoor performs in the next few days, even as it faces stiff competition from the other two big releases – Hollywood period drama Gladiator 2 and Suriya's action epic Kanguva.

More details

As per an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film, “The second half of the screenplay, written by Avinash Singh Tomar and Arjun Bhandegaonkar, is where things go helter-skelter. The chase for truth gets repetitive, with Rashii Khanna’s character Amrita Gill and Samar investigating. After a point, you stop keeping up. The film redeems itself in the last scene, where Massey breaks the fourth wall and gives an identity to the 59 people who lost their lives in the Godhra incident.”

At the trailer launch, Vikrant said that he has been receiving death threats for starring in the film. “I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with,” he told the press at the trailer launch, as per PTI.

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.