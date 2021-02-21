The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya
With her performances in TV shows and movies, Prachee Shah Paandya has proved her versatility but has also been featured often in the role of a mother. Though she admits to being happy with the roles coming her way, she says she tries to make them interesting and denies that she has been stereotyped as a mother.
“I look for ways to make the characters interesting each time because essaying the same kind of characters will get monotonous for me and the audiences, too. I believe that the word ‘stereotype’ has a negative connotation. It is just that when you play a character which is well-appreciated, similar roles come to you organically because the makers believe that you will be able to play them to the T,” says the trained Kathak dancer, who is known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman.
Pandya hopes the industry looks at her for different kinds of roles beyond the motherly ones. “I want to challenge myself and broaden my horizons. I am a trained equestrian, a sitar player, a kathak dancer and I have received basic military training. I would like to believe that I can pull off action films. It is my dream to do combat sequences onscreen. And age shouldn’t be a barrier, right? In fact, OTT is churning out some really good and experimental content. We have some amazing directors and writers weaving content that we do not otherwise get to watch on traditional mediums. I want OTT to be my next step after having dabbled in films and television.,” says the Laxmii actor.
Her dream role is something similar to Shefali Shah’s character in Delhi Crime, she reveals. “I was stunned by her performance. Her character was brilliantly written and she played it with aplomb. That, I think, would be an interesting space to explore. I hope I can make way into the hearts of the audience with newer characters. I am waiting for the right script and project. I am open to auditioning too. Playing a character with a new flavour is definitely going to a rejuvenating experience,” she signs off.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
