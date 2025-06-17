This TV actor went from selling second-hand cars to owning luxurious fleet worth 22 crore

A TV actor rose to fame on the small screen, but few know he once sold old cars to make ends meet. Today, his own car collection is worth over ₹22 crore. Well, it certainly is a true Cinderella story from the car universe. Also read: Kiara Advani or Kajol? Karan Johar’s famous actor friend got scammed after ordering a designer outfit, fans guess who The actor has worked on the big screen as well as the small screen.

Any guesses?

The answer is Ram Kapoor. The actor, known for his impressive roles on TV and in films, once revealed in an interview that he sold second-hand cars in the US to support himself before making it big in the entertainment industry. Today, his own car collection is worth ₹22 crore.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ram has upgraded his luxury car collection. He added a sleek Lamborghini Urus SE SUV, worth over ₹4.57 crore, to his impressive fleet.

Today, his fleet boasts an array of high-end vehicles, including the Porsche 911 Carrera S worth an estimated ₹1.8 crore, and Porsche 992 Turbo S (approx. ₹3.6 crore). The actor also owns a Ferrari Portofino M worth around ₹4.5 crore.

He also has a Range Rover Autobiography (around ₹4.99 crore), and Mercedes-AMG G 63 (around ₹3.60 crore). The total of the car fleet full of luxury cars is over ₹22 crore.

Selling second-hand cars

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor shared that his decision to pursue acting strained his relationship with his father, following which he used to sell second-hand cars to support himself.

He said, "When I was 13-14, I told him I wanted to become an actor. He didn’t take me seriously, particularly since I was just a little kid, and he was a very big man. For him, his company was his legacy and everything, and he wanted his only son to take it forward. So, when I said I didn’t want to take over his company, I understood what he must have gone through. Then I fled to America and joined the acting school of my choice. I graduated somehow, returned to India, and started meeting people (for work). I had to prove not only to my father but to my entire family that I was going to do this. I knew everyone was waiting for me to fail because they thought that would bring me back to the ‘right track.’"

Ram added that when he refused to join his father's business and ran away to America to study acting, his father stopped talking to him and sending him money. He added, "I was in America on my own, making money for food and rent. I worked at Starbucks, sold second-hand vehicles, etc. But had that not happened, I wouldn’t have been the man I am today."

More about Ram

Ram is best known for portraying Jai Walia in Kasamh Se and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Student of the Year, Humshakals, Yudhra, and Thappad, among others. He was most recently seen in the web series Khalbali Records. Ram, who has been in the news for his drastic weight loss, will next be seen in a detective show, Mistry. It will be out on JioHotstar on June 27.