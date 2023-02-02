Tiger Shroff dances to Selfiee song Main Khiladi with Akshay Kumar, fans love their energy: 'Aag laga di'

Before their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were seen together in a new video of them dancing to Akshay's party song Main Khiladi from his upcoming film Selfiee. On Thursday, Tiger and Akshay took to Instagram Reels to share a video of them wearing matching black sunglasses and black outfits as they showed their dance moves, and even did the hook step of Main Khiladi, which is a remake of Akshay's 1994 song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which featured him with Saif Ali Khan. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi leave fans nostalgic with Tanishk Bagchi's remix of 1994 track

Sharing the clip of them dancing in a garden, Akshay wrote in the caption, "So Tiger Shroff played Main Khiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a Main Khiladi reel (Instagram Reels) with your bestie? I’ll repost." While many praised Tiger, who is known for his dancing skills, others were impressed with Akshay's energetic performance.

A fan wrote, "Akki's (Akshay's) energy at this age." Actor Karanvir Sharma commented, "What energy!!!" Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, "This is (heart and fire emojis). A fan commented, "My God… I mean Tiger is greatttt but Akshay sir (fire emojis), the beat sense." Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also commented on the video, writing, "Toooo good!" A fan also commented, “Aag laga di (what a performance).”

On Wednesday, Akshay and Emraan Hashmi brought back the 90s nostalgia with their song Main Khiladi, remix of Akshay's iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty were also seen dancing with them in the music video of the catchy song. Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik, Main Khiladi is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24.

Meanwhile, last month, Tiger had shared an update related to his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Akshay in the lead role. Tiger posted a series of pictures featuring himself and Akshay from the mahurat shot on Instagram. Referring to Akshay as 'bade', Tiger had written in his caption, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.”

In return, Akshay Kumar also shared an Instagram post with 'chote' Tiger Shroff. Sharing their pictures, he wrote in his caption, “A film I have been most eager to start Bade Miyan Chote Miyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote, Tiger Shroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career.” Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON