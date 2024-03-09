Tiger Shroff tricks Akshay Kumar into a swimming race and ends up winning. Watch

Tiger Shroff turned the tables on Akshay Kumar in a swimming race, where he pranked him and won by the end. Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Tiger shared a fun video of both of them participating in a swimming race to see who wins. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are here to save India. Watch) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the video.

Tiger and Akshay's latest video

In the fun-filled video, a shirtless Tiger is seen asking Akshay whether he wants to challenge him in a swimming race with him. Akshay readily agrees. Both Akshay and Tiger then go on to jump into the pool together, although Tiger doesn't jump and runs his way around the pool and then jumps at the very end of the other side, before Akshay is able to reach there. Akshay is dumbfounded to see him win and says, ‘Ek aur, ek aur (one more time),’ at the end of the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger added on the caption: “Hisaab barabar bade (The scores are settled) (laughing face emoticon).” In response, Akshay added in the comments section: “Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega (The score is not yet settled, it will continue like this).”

More details

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first look song of the film was released last month. The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together somewhere in Jordan, in khaki green outfits. A scene even shows Tiger downing some tequila shots while Akshay throws his away. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place