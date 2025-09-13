Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Tiger Shroff's mother tells troll to shut up for criticising his temple visit in inappropriate clothes as a ‘show-off’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 02:54 pm IST

Tiger Shroff recently visited to Babulnath Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings after the release of Baaghi 4. An Instagram user called it out as a PR activity.

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was in no mood to entertain comments about her son's recent visit to a temple. A few days ago, Tiger paid a visit to Babulnath Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings after the release of Baaghi 4. The moment was captured by paparazzi, which was called out by an Instagram user as nothing but a ‘show-off.’ Ayesha told the user to shut up.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff hit back at an Instagram user for criticising the actor.
Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff hit back at an Instagram user for criticising the actor.

Tiger's temple visit criticised

The Instagram user said that nowadays nepo kids like Tiger call paparazzi to take pictures of them even when visiting a temple because they want to show off. He called out Tiger's inappropriate outfit, in which he showed his chest and physique. He went on to say that Tiger did not seem interested to offer his prayers when he was inside the temple, but instead showed attitude.

Ayesha Shroff told the Instagram user to shut up.
Ayesha Shroff told the Instagram user to shut up.

Ayesha hits back

This Instagram reel caught the attention of Tiger's mother Ayesha, who took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Attitude toh you are throwing! You don’t know my son so shut up!”

Tiger Shroff is the son of Ayesha and actor Jackie Shroff. He made his debut as an actor with Heropanti in 2014, which was a box office success. He developed a reputation as an action hero with the success of Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War 2, and also starred in the box office hit, Student of the Year 2.

His latest release Baaghi 4 crossed the 50 crore mark in its first week in India. Directed by A Harsha, the ultra-violent actioner also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa, and marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Baaghi 4's story and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film received mixed reviews, with many viewers calling out the unnecessary violence and even comparing it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

