Troll Booth: Natural or plastic

Bollywood actors are always under the radar due to various reasons. They often get trolled for their style, affairs, break-up, film choices and much more. However, these celebs came under the spotlight due to their alleged plastic surgeries and face lifts. Here’s a glimpse

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was brutally trolled for her look at the trailer launch of her latest venture Ponniyin Selvan I. She pulled off a desi look with a black Anarkali kurta with churidaar. While fans were smitten by her beauty, there were a few trolls who took a jibe on her looks by calling her ‘fake’ and derogatory terms like ‘too much botox ’. Rai’s social media was flooded with many such comments and memes.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, enjoys a massive fan base. However, her recent appearance hogged attention for the wrong reasons. She became the target of trolls, who mocked her for getting ‘too much botox’. In a picture outside the set of a reality show, the actor was spotted in a multi-coloured saree-gown. The actor was heavily criticised by internet users who called her out for overdoing botox.

Jhanvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s video and photos from an award show earlier this year, where she was seen wearing a metallic shimmery gown with a plunging neckline, drew a lot of flack from her followers. The trolls bashed her for allegedly copying reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. She was also criticised for allegedly going under the knife. One of them went on to tag her as the ‘botox queen’.

Malaika Arora

Actor Malaika Arora has always grabbed eyeballs for the right reasons — be it for her fashion statements or gym looks. However, this time she got mercilessly trolled after a video of her arriving for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 42nd birthday bash surfaced on the internet. Arora wore a black body-hugging dress, which was not appreciated. Social media users took to the comments section and called her ‘wannabe Kardashian’, ‘botox ki dukaan’ and other derogatory terms. Some even ridiculed her walking style and accused her of imitating actor Nora Fatehi.

Katrina Kaif

In a recently shared picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal, actor Katrina Kaif appeared slightly different to her few social media followers, who went on to accuse her of allegedly going under the knife. One wrote, “You have ruined your face and now you will start looking like Rakhi Sawant.” Another video of Kaif also caught the attention of trolls in which the actor was seen in an all-red look and was criticised brutally.