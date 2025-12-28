Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan film earns just over 23 crore so far

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 4: Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film has been performing at a slow pace in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than ₹5 crore on its first Sunday. The film is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri India box office collection

The film earned ₹7.75 crore on day 1, ₹5.25 crore on day 2 and ₹5.5 crore on day 3. On day four, it's first Sunday, the film earned ₹4.97 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹23.47 crore nett in India. The film had an overall 25.10% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

The film has been faring much behind Kartik's last film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It earned ₹ ₹18 crore on day four and ₹124 crore within four days, as per Sacnilk.com.

Here's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri HT review

"On the technical side, the music by Vishal-Sheykhar doesn't provide the necessary momentum. Lucky Ali’s track for instance makes no impact, and only serves to drag an already sluggish first half when the narrative desperately needs to be peppy. Overall, TMMTMTTM is a scenic postcard with no message written on the back. You might stay for the warmth of the veterans, but you will leave still searching for the love the title promised," the Hindustan Times review of the film read.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan had spoken about his new film. As quoted by news agency PTI, he had said, "I feel lucky that I got this film, the way Karan (Shrikant Sharma, writer) wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great. There are very few filmmakers who can convey a message in an entertaining and not preachy way in a romance film."

More about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The film features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theatres on December 25. It reunites Kartik and Ananya, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.