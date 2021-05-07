Twinkle Khanna lauds James McAvoy for his empathy as he makes an appeal for donation for Covid-19 relief work in India

Twinkle Khanna has expressed her gratitude towards James McAvoy in helping raise funds for India amid the second wave of Covid-19. Earlier this week, the X-Men actor had shared a video in which he urged fans to come forward and donate for a Covid-19 relief fund.

Reposting the Hollywood actor's video on her Instagram account, Twinkle said, "A big thank you to @jamesmcavoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy. Head to the link in my bio if you would like to donate!"

The author-turned-writer has been working towards procuring oxygen concentrators for those battling Covid-19. Twinkle and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar recently have donated 100 oxygen concentrators. However, she was criticised for not doing enough during these trying times.

On Thursday, a retired IAS officer asked Twinkle why was she urging others to donate than making donations herself. Former officer Surya Pratap Singh, commenting on Twinkle's call seeking donations, tweeted in Hindi: "Twinkle ji, your husband is among the richest artistes in this country. Rather than pretending to help by collecting donations, it would have been better had your family shown a little more kindness."

She responded, "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways.As I’ve said before,it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need.Sad that at this point,instead of pitching in,we expend energy in pulling people down.Stay safe."

Twinkle's active participation towards raising funds for medical supplies came weeks after Akshay had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had been hospitalised and recovered soon after. Sharing the news of his recovery, Twinkle posted a caricature of the couple and said, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

