Twinkle Khanna shares cute throwback pics with Dimple Kapadia: ‘Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard’

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a major throwback. The author-actor shared a bunch of B/W pictures with her mother Dimple Kapadia throughout the years, one of them included a picture of from her childhood days. She also called herself her mother's personal bodyguard. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares Akshay Kumar's shirtless pic, praises his great genes; he gives her a reply) Twinkle Khanna shared some throwback pictures on Instagram, featuring mother Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle's throwback post

Twinkle shared an adorable set of pictures with her mother Dimple Kapadia and recalled how she has always acted as her mother's bodyguard. One of the pictures saw a young Twinkle walking beside Dimple and having a grumpy expression. Another picture was a close-up of the both of them. While Dimple smiled, Twinkle made an angry expression at the camera. Finally, there is a last picture of Twinkle from a recent time, when both of them smiled at the camera.

Twinkle added a sweet and hilarious caption with these pictures and wrote, "All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. i got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile. What role do you play in your mother's life?"

Fan reactions

Reacting to Twinkle's post, many added to the comment section. One said, "I am my mom's go to venting out person! ... Complaint on dad,cook,maid or even my dog.... Come to me!" Another said, "You are Blessed with something Rare ....that Wit and Sense of Humor.Never lose it !" A comment read, "Precious pictures (red heart emoticon) I think my answer would be the same as your bodyguard. I will protect her like always." "Role of a critic in my mother’s life! P.s When can we see your stunning mom on Instagram??" asked a fan.

Dimple's projects

Dimple was seen in Pathaan, in which she played the head of the Joint Operations and Covert Research, who sacrifices her life for the nation. She was also seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which she played Ranbir Kapoor's mom. She recently featured in Homi Adajania's web series titled Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, in which she played a village matriarch who leads a drug cartel.

Meanwhile, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON