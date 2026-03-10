Uday Bhai, Majnu Bhai to return: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirms Akshay Kumar's Welcome 4 script is in advanced stage

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that the fourth instalment of the hit comedy franchise Welcome is officially in development, raising excitement among fans of the long-running series. The upcoming film, tentatively titled Welcome 4, is expected to reunite several beloved characters portrayed by Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. Firoz Nadiadwala confirms that Welcome 4 is in development, aiming to reunite beloved characters played by Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

Firoz Nadiadwala confirms Welcome 4 The announcement comes even as audiences await the release of the third film, Welcome to the Jungle. According to Nadiadwala, work on the next chapter has already begun, with the script currently in its advanced stages.

Speaking about the project, Nadiadwala hinted that the fourth film will surpass its predecessors in scale, particularly in terms of music and action sequences. He revealed plans for a unique international musical collaboration that will bring together artists from several regions around the world.

“We are in the advanced stages of scripting. The music and action we are planning will be massive. We are working on multicultural music with talent coming together from regions such as the Middle East, Africa, the United States and China," Nadiadwala told ETimes.

The producer also teased a storyline that could feature multiple antagonists, raising the stakes for the franchise’s iconic characters. Nadiadwala said the reunion of characters like Uday Bhai, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo, along with more than one don, could create explosive on-screen moments.

Firoz Nadiadwala on Welcome To Jungle delays Meanwhile, he addressed speculation surrounding Welcome to the Jungle, dismissing rumours of delays and confirming that the film has already been completed. The third instalment is directed by Ahmed Khan and features a large ensemble cast.

The franchise began with the 2007 comedy hit Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee, which became a cult favourite among audiences. Its sequel, Welcome Back, also directed by Anees Bazmee, continued the story with several original cast members returning. With Akshay Kumar set to return in the third film and a fourth instalment now confirmed, the Welcome franchise appears poised to expand its comedic universe even further. Welcome to the Jungle (also referred to as Welcome 3) is scheduled to be released in theatres on 26 June 2026.