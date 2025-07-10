Diljit Dosanjh calls Anees Bazmee his ‘favourite director’, clears the air on No Entry 2 exit rumours with cheeky video

After it was revealed that actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh would be part of the No Entry sequel, fans were thrilled to see him step into the world of comedy. However, there were later reports suggesting that the actor had exited the film due to creative issues. Boney Kapoor clarified at the time that it was merely a scheduling conflict. Now, Diljit appears to have subtly shut down the rumours about his exit from the film. Diljit Dosanjh shares a laugh with Anees Bazmee.

Diljit Dosnajh with Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor

On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen having a lively conversation and sharing a hearty laugh with No Entry 2 director Anees Bazmee. The actor was heard saying, "Bazmee saab story suna rahe hai... mere favourite director hai... idhar Boney Kapoor ji kehte hai ishq di gali vich no entry" (Bazmee saab is narrating a story… he's my favourite director… and here Boney Kapoor says ‘Ishq Di Gali Vich No Entry’). With this light-hearted comment, Diljit seemed to put to rest the speculation surrounding his departure from the film.

In May, Filmfare reported that Diljit had decided to quit No Entry 2. A source told the publication, “Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film’s creative ideas. That's why he decided to leave the project due to creative differences.” However, Boney Kapoor refuted these claims, telling Hindustan Times, “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out.” Anees Bazmee also expressed hope that they would manage to resolve the scheduling concerns.

The highly anticipated sequel will not feature the original trio — Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. Instead, producer Boney Kapoor announced that the new leads would be Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Tamannaah Bhatia is also reported to be part of the project. More updates are awaited.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Diljit is currently basking in the success of his recent release Sardaar Ji 3, which didn’t release in India but performed phenomenally overseas. The film has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year, collecting ₹42.60 crore internationally. He is now busy shooting for his upcoming movie Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The film is slated for theatrical release on 23 January 2026.