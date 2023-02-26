Umar Sharif: I’m just going with the flow

Actor Umar Sharif feels there is no time to slow down as life doesn’t wait. So, it’s best to make most of this phase in his career.

“With a good start to the year, I feel happy that I am getting to work with some of the best in the business. Be it Hansal (Mehta) sir’s Scam 1992 or Vishal (Bharadwaj) sir’s recently released film Kuttey, I am getting to prove my mettle with some really good roles at a go,” says Sharif.

The Kathamandu Connection 2 and Avrodh, actor adds that not being over-particular about things has worked in his favour. “ I never pick up roles, it has been the other way round as these roles have chosen me. I was going with the flow as I always knew that just one right project will turn the tide in my favour. The release of the series Kaafir was a watershed moment for me still the real recognition came my way with Scam... It gave me great love and recognition I want to maintain the momentum.”

Sharif asserts at times it’s only one’s love and respect for thee craft that takes the fore seat in career. “I did Laal Singh Chaddha just as a fanboy. It was an okay role but due to the long run time a lot of the story, like during the war segment, was edited out. But still I was there sharing screen with the one and only Aamir Khan. LSC was purely a fan’s way of showing his admiration and respect for an actor who is so passionate about his craft.”

The Khamoshiyaan actor has plenty on his plate. “At present content is being really worked upon and good stories are being told. That’s more the reason that we actors are getting a great deal of scope to perform. Recently I wrapped two web projects Criminal Minds and Ranneti whereas my film The Kerala Story is set for a theatrical release.”