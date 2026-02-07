'Film industry targeting Indian culture': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says Ghooskhor Pandat should never be released

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is the latest major political figure to criticise the upcoming Netflix film, Ghooskhor Pandat, over its allegedly offensive title. Pathak claimed that the row shows how the entire film industry is targeting Indian culture, particularly the Brahmin community. Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee as an errant cop.

UP Deputy CM lashes out against Ghooskhor Pandat Speaking to the press on Friday, the UP Deputy CM said, “The way people from the film industry are targeting Indian culture, and especially the Brahmin community, is highly reprehensible. Such films should not be released to the public, and I strongly condemn them,” Pathak added that such words should not be used for those who have highly contributed to the nation.

The row erupted around the use of the word ‘ghooskhor’ (one who accepts bribes) for Pandat (a term used for Brahmins of Hindu priests) in the film's title. Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the film's producer, Neeraj Pandey and his production team. Film bodies such as the FWICE have also criticised the title and the film's makers for causing division.

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee speak out Neeraj Pandey issued a statement saying that the film is not against any community and the title is a colloquial nickname given to the lead character, not a slur. The filmmaker said that all promotional material for the film was being taken down, and he acknowledged the hurt caused by the title.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, the film's lead actor, also broke his silence on the controversy surrounding the film. On his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions of those who felt hurt and stressed that the series was not intended to target any community.

"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying “a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation.”