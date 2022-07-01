Urvashi Rautela impresses with her Bharatanatyam act on Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, at Umang 2022

A trained Kathak and Bharatnatyam dancer, actor Urvashi Rautela enthralled the audiences at Umang Awards 2022 recently, when she performed an act and evoked the goddesses, Ma Durga and Laxmi. For the special evening to honour the efforts of the Mumbai Police, the Pagalpanti (2019) actor did a Bharatnatyam performance o Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Mere Dholna, and left everyone mesmerised.

Dressed in a vibrant colourful sari with a pleated stitched cloth, her outfit represented the culture and tradition of the dance form. She teamed this up with temple jewellery and a headpiece called Thalaisaman. She opted for traditional Bharatnatyam look with heavy eyeliner and kajal extended outwards from the eyebrows.

Rautela, who recently walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, had started learning the dance form when she was pretty young. Talking of her passion for the dance form, she tells us, “Through my Bharatnatyam performance, I wish to encourage teenagers around the world to study and promote our great Indian classical dance styles.”

Adding further on the benefits of Bharatnatyam, Rautela elaborates, “Very few people are aware of its advantages in developing children’s mental skills. It’s a style of dance that focuses on discipline. It helps with a clear and focused mind because of the deft foot motions and hand-eye coordination involved in the steps.”