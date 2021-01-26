Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Happy Republic Day: Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh call for better understanding of Constitution

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the hostility she experienced after endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.

Ankita Lokhande shares unseen memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, posts photo with his family from her Patna trip

Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared unseen memories with him and his family. She interacted with fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday and many fans wanted to know about him.

Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has compared her position on the Manikarnika controversy as a victory of good over evil. Kangana had replaced original director Krish on the film, and claimed later to have shot the majority of the historical epic, contrary to what Krish has gone on record as having said.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here

After pictures from his haldi ceremony were shared online by Varun Dhawan, the first images from the sangeet function have also landed on social media. Varun and his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.

Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: 'Used to put talcum-powder cream on my face'

