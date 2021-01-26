IND USA
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's sangeet pics are out, Kangana Ranaut says she won Manikarnika row

From pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function appearing online to Kangana Ranaut talking about the Manikarnika row, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Happy Republic Day: Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh call for better understanding of Constitution

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the hostility she experienced after endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.

(Read full story here)

Ankita Lokhande shares unseen memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, posts photo with his family from her Patna trip

Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared unseen memories with him and his family. She interacted with fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday and many fans wanted to know about him.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has compared her position on the Manikarnika controversy as a victory of good over evil. Kangana had replaced original director Krish on the film, and claimed later to have shot the majority of the historical epic, contrary to what Krish has gone on record as having said.

(Read full story here)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here

After pictures from his haldi ceremony were shared online by Varun Dhawan, the first images from the sangeet function have also landed on social media. Varun and his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: 'Used to put talcum-powder cream on my face'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the hostility she experienced after endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.

(Read full story here)

varun dhawan-natasha dalal republic day of india kangana ranaut priyanka chopra sushant singh rajput
John Abraham holds the national flag in a new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2.(Twitter)
John Abraham holds the national flag in a new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2.(Twitter)
bollywood

John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
John Abraham shared a new photo from Satyameva Jayate 2 as he wished fans on Republic Day.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:45 AM IST
During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared many unseen memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared a picture with his family from her Patna trip.
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
bollywood

Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
All from Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh to Suniel Shetty have wished their fans on Republic Day and have asked them to have a better understanding of our constitutional rights.
Shraddha Srinath congratulated Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal but also made a strong comment on misogyny.
Shraddha Srinath congratulated Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal but also made a strong comment on misogyny.
bollywood

Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Shraddha Srinath made a comment on the misogyny that exists in the film industry as she wished Varun Dhawan on getting married to Natasha Dalal.
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Ellen Show where she played the truth or drink game as she responded to questions by the host, Ellen DeGeneres.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut, comparing the Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', has said that hundreds were rallying against her, while only a handful of people supported her.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had appeared in Fukrey.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had appeared in Fukrey.
bollywood

Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Richa Chadha has said that her partner, Ali Fazal, didn't particularly enjoy her performance in the web series Inside Edge. Here's what he told her.
Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
bollywood

Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their sangeet function.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their sangeet function.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their mehendi ceremony.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their mehendi ceremony.
bollywood

Inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony have arrived online. Check them out here.
Actor Akshay Oberoi’s plays a negative character in his latest Bollywood venture Madam Chief Minister.
Actor Akshay Oberoi’s plays a negative character in his latest Bollywood venture Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Akshay Oberoi: We lucked out as there were no Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar sort of big films releasing in 2020

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Actor Akshay Oberoi says while choosing a project he trusts his intuition, as the idea is to work and improve consistently, rest of the discussions that happens are just noise to him.
The film Rang De Basanti completes 15 years of it’ release on January 26. (Hindustan Times)
The film Rang De Basanti completes 15 years of it’ release on January 26. (Hindustan Times)
bollywood

15 years of Rang De Basanti: The team reveals what makes it timeless

By Kavita Awaasthi and Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Rang De Basanti was a critical and commercial hit when it released on this day 15 years ago. And we are still talking about the film. What makes it so special? We talk to director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor for their take and memories of the making the film.
Actor John Abraham in a still from his film Satyameva Jayate 2
Actor John Abraham in a still from his film Satyameva Jayate 2
bollywood

Republic Day special | John Abraham: Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Actor John Abraham talks to us for this Republic Day special, about his definition of patriotism, what he wishes should change in India, and his next Satyameva Jayate 2
Natasha Dalal gets her makeup done ahead of her wedding with Varun Dhawan.
Natasha Dalal gets her makeup done ahead of her wedding with Varun Dhawan.
bollywood

Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
