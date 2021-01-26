Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's sangeet pics are out, Kangana Ranaut says she won Manikarnika row
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Happy Republic Day: Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh call for better understanding of Constitution
Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the hostility she experienced after endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.
Ankita Lokhande shares unseen memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, posts photo with his family from her Patna trip
Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared unseen memories with him and his family. She interacted with fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday and many fans wanted to know about him.
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Actor Kangana Ranaut has compared her position on the Manikarnika controversy as a victory of good over evil. Kangana had replaced original director Krish on the film, and claimed later to have shot the majority of the historical epic, contrary to what Krish has gone on record as having said.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
After pictures from his haldi ceremony were shared online by Varun Dhawan, the first images from the sangeet function have also landed on social media. Varun and his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.
Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: 'Used to put talcum-powder cream on my face'
Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the hostility she experienced after endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.
John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day
Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen
Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok
Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge
Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
- Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
Inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony
- New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony have arrived online. Check them out here.
Akshay Oberoi: We lucked out as there were no Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar sort of big films releasing in 2020
15 years of Rang De Basanti: The team reveals what makes it timeless
Republic Day special | John Abraham: Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me
Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins
- Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
