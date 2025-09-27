Varun Dhawan responds to Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumar's clash with Rishab Shetty’s epic as fan asks 'Kantara se darr?’

Actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to hit theatres on October 2, the same day as Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1. With both films eyeing the box office on the same day, fans were curious if Varun felt the pressure. On October 2, Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will compete at the box office with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1.

Varun responds to clash with Kantara Chapter 1

During a recent #Varunsays session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked him directly, “Kantara se darr nahi lag raha (Aren’t you scared of Kantara)?”

Varun responded, “Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnat kar rahe hain aur logo ko hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd, everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (Release dates are decided by the production team. We're just focused on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh)"

He also addressed the underperformance of his earlier film Baby John, which starred Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. When asked if it was his first flop, Varun responded honestly: “Haan yaar, nahi chali. Sabne bahut mehnat ki. Isiliye SSKTK ki script totally nayi hai. Hopefully, aap sabko maza aayega Oct 2 ko (Yeah, it didn’t work out. Everyone worked very hard. That’s why Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has a completely fresh script. I hope everyone enjoys it on October 2).

Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara: Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features Varun Dhawan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The story revolves around Varun and Janhvi’s characters teaming up to make their exes, played by Sanya and Rohit, jealous, leading to plenty of romantic chaos and comedy.

On the other hand, Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. It dives deeper into the original's rich folklore and mythology and features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in key roles.

Both films are set for a high-stakes release on October 2, offering audiences a tough choice between romance and comedy or myth and mystery.