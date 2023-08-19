Zarina Wahab on Shabana Azmi-Dharmendra’s kiss in RARKPK: It was cute but I won’t do it

Actors Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra’s kissing scene in the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani created quite a buzz on social media among fans. While some felt it was a bold yet a well thought out addition in the film, some found it cringe and shocking. Zarina Wahab shares her thoughts on the Dharmendra-Shabana’s kiss in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

Unable to wrap her head around the chatter around the scene, veteran actor Zarina Wahab finds these discussions “irrelevant”, and stresses that it is “part of an actor’s job”.

She explains, “We are actors and if the script demands anything, there is no harm in doing it. As far as age is concerned, I have always said that it is just a number. Age mein kya rakha hai. There’s no reason to shout and make a big deal out of it. If youngsters do the same thing, it’s considered alright. I find it funny when the senior actors are seen with a different lens.”

Having watched the film herself, the actor asserts that the scene was performed in the most graceful way. “There was nothing awkward or indecent about it. In fact, I found it very cute and adorable,” she says, adding, “Both Shabana and Dharm ji are very senior actors, and also sensible and mature people. They also understand what’s important for a particular film and what’s not. So, if they agreed to do a kissing scene, I’m sure it must have been a well thought-out decision and it reflected on the screen.”

Ask her if she would be open to the idea of kissing onscreen, provided she finds the script interesting and Wahab doesn’t think before sharing her stance. “No, I won’t do it. Jawaani mein nahi kiya toh budhaape mein kya karungi,” she quips and notes, “To watch someone do it on screen is very different from doing it yourself. But I like I said, I did not see a problem in their kissing scene at all. It didn’t look forced and that’s why, majority of the people liked it.”

