Vicky Kaushal is full of praise for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at centenary event: ‘Bohot hi practical, sensible baatein’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated 100 years of its journey with a two-day event in Mumbai titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ at the Nehru Centre Auditorium. Several Bollywood stars attended the event, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon. (Also read: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs attend RSS centenary event in Mumbai. See pics) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about hearing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speak in person. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

What Vicky Kaushal said Vicky Kaushal spoke to reporters at the event and talked about hearing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and that it made a strong impression on him. He said, “RSS ko bohot bohot badhayi. Aaj mujhe Mohan ji ki baatein sunney ka mauka mila. Pehli baar unhe aamne saamney dekha hein aur unki baatein suni hain aur bohot prabhavit feel kar raha hoon. Bohot hi practical and sensible baatein thi aur bohot vishay ke baare mein baatein thi. Sabhi ko jaan ke bohot achcha laga aur sang ki yatra ke liye mein unhe badhai dena chahunga (It's wonderful that the RSS journey has completed 100 years. For the first time, I got to hear Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and I was deeply impressed. He spoke practically and made sensible points. It was so good knowing that, and I wish them all the best for the journey in the future.”

Details from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech During the event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed social issues and urged attendees to stay alert. As per news agency ANI, he highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed the "foreigners" living in the country. "The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process," he said.

"But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them. We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware," he added.