Vicky Kaushal is grateful for a ‘sukoon aur pyaar se bharaa’ birthday, shares note thanking fans and loved ones

On May 17, Vicky Kaushal offered fans a small glimpse into his love-filled birthday celebration through his Instagram stories. The photo captured a serene picnic setup nestled in a lush garden surrounded by trees. Only the actor’s legs were visible in the frame as he sat relaxed on a jute rug beside a white-and-green striped pillow. Vicky appeared dressed comfortably in black trousers and white socks, with his white sneakers casually placed to the side.

Vicky Kaushal is clearly soaking in all the birthday love. After celebrating his 38th birthday on May 16, the actor took to social media to share a heartfelt message thanking fans, friends, and loved ones for the warm wishes and blessings sent his way. The note came shortly after his wife shared glimpses from his peaceful birthday celebration, which also featured the first glimpse of their son, Vihaan. Expressing his gratitude, Vicky reflected on how special and memorable the occasion had been for him.

The birthday star, meanwhile, was seen sporting a blue camouflage-print denim jacket with black fur trim. The carousel also included a sweet glimpse of their son Vihaan , though only the back of his head was visible as he wore an adorable grey hoodie with bear ears and fur detailing. Another picture featured a minimal blue-and-white birthday cake decorated with tiny hearts and the words “happy birthday papa” written across the top.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday, sharing a series of loved-up pictures from the intimate celebration. The photos appeared to be taken in the same lush garden setting, with Katrina dressed in a beige linen shirt and her long hair left loose as she lovingly held Vicky close.

The image was accompanied by a heartfelt text overlay that read, “This birthday was truly very special. Sukoon aur pyaar se bharaa. Thank you for all the love and sweetest messages. Grateful to each one of you,” followed by three red heart emojis.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy….Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith…And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel ….My heart is full and grateful …Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 percent of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to ….(yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if” situations in general and everything else in between …For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start.”

Vicky later reshared Katrina’s birthday post on his Instagram stories, simply captioning it with the word, “Blessed.”