Vicky Kaushal jokes Asha Bhonsle said ‘tauba tauba’ about him reciting poetry; see how she reacted

Actor Vicky Kaushal and singer Asha Bhonsle met recently at the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din celebrations held by the Maharashtra government on Thursday. He posted a video of his speech on Instagram, showing how Asha reacted when he made a ‘tauba tauba’ joke. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava set for Telugu release 'on popular demand' after blockbuster Hindi run) Asha Bhonsle took Vicky Kaushal's nazar after he cracked a joke.

Vicky Kaushal on Asha Bhonsle and ‘tauba tauba’

Vicky graced the occasion in Mumbai, where he shared the stage with Asha. He expressed gratitude to the state government for inviting him to the event. But the moment that caught everyone’s attention was when Asha took Vicky’s nazar after he cracked a joke.

At the event, Vicky joked about how Asha was scared he would recite poetry, saying, “Asha ma’am baithi thi wahan pe. Unhone bahut hi darr ke saath meri taraf dekha aur mujhse poocha, tum bhi kavita padoge? Maine kahan, haan. (Asha ma’am was sitting right there. She looked at me scared and asked if I would also read poetry. And I said yes).”

He then joked that when he told her he wouldn’t just be reading poetry, that it would be in Marathi, she went ‘tauba tauba’. “Asha ma’am mhantle tauba tauba,” he said while smiling. The camera then turned to Asha, who was taking Vicky’s nazar with a large smile on her face.

For the unversed, in December last year, Vicky called Asha an ‘absolute legend’ after she performed to his hit song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

Recent work

Vicky is riding high on the success of the historical action film Chhaava, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film crossed the ₹555 crore gross mark worldwide since its release on February 14. Based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel, Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film will hit screens in Telugu on March 7.