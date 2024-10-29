Vicky Kaushal opens up on dealing with anxiety, says ‘acknowledging it is a great first step’

Actor Vicky Kaushal has always been open about his experiences in the industry, including his struggles. He openly discusses his anxiety and insecurities. In a new interview, Vicky shared that the best way to deal with anxiety is to acknowledge it, rather than letting it consume you. Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali locks Love & War release date: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s film to be out in 2026 Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari (Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal on anxiety

The actor spoke about dealing with anxiety in an interview with Bazaar India. He was asked for his advice to younger creatives struggling with the same things. To which, Vicky responded, “The best thing to do for anxiety is to acknowledge it. The enemy is indulging in it. A senior actor once told me to make anxiety your friend. It’s always going to be there; you just need to master it. Acknowledging it is a great first step.”

Through the hard days, the actor said that he feels his best when he keeps himself creatively challenged, rather than mentally fatigued with what could be.

In the same interview, Vicky shared that he is curious to explore film direction. He mentioned that he finds it fascinating to see different approaches in filmmaking. However, he is not sure if he would take that step right now, but he is "definitely intrigued”.

Vicky's next

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari. The romantic comedy also featured Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. It failed to elicit the expected response at the box office. He will next be seen in Chhava, which will trace the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is slated to release in December.

He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated epic, Love & War. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film's release has been postponed from Christmas 2025 to March 20, 2026.