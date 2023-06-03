Vicky Kaushal reveals Sara Ali Khan scolded mom Amrita, said ‘inko akal nahi hai’: 1600 ka towel kaun kharidta hai?

Vicky reveals Sara scolded her mother Amrita

On the show, Vicky Kaushal said, "Ek din dekha hai ki yeh Amrita ma'am ko daant rahi hai. Maine pucha ki, 'Yaar kya hogaya?' Kehti hai, 'Mummy ko akal hi nahi hai. ₹1600 ka towel le aayi hai'. Aur mummy ko jhaad rahi hai apne (One day I saw she was scolding Amrita ma'am. I asked, 'What happened'? She said, 'Mummy doesn't understand. She bought towel worth ₹1600'. And she kept scolding her mother)."

Sara explains why she scolded Amrita

Sara Ali Khan smiled and said, "Aare vanity van mein mukft ki towel 2-3 tangke yeh log rakhte hai yeh roz. Unme se ek use karlo. ₹1600 ka towel kaun kharidtta hai (They keep free 2-3 towels in vanity van every day. Use from there. Who buys towel worth ₹1600)?" She was shocked when Kapil teased her and said, "Mujhe toh aesa lagta hai pack up k baad yeh dinner bhi set pe karke jaati hogi (I think after pack up she has her dinner on set too)."

Kapil on Vicky's last few film; actor's reaction

On the show, Kapil spoke about Vicky's last few films adding that he played roles of a married man who got into a lot of fights. Vicky added, "It has been happening a lot. In my last film also I was getting beaten a lot. Real life mein toh nahi horaha aesa (It's not happening in real life) (laughs)."

Later, Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the role of Kapil's wife on the show, came on stage and said, "Vicky aap dekh rahe ho (Vicky, are you seeing)?" Kapil replied, "His wife is Katrina, co-star is Sara. Why will he look at you?"

Vicky and Sara currently feature in their recent release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film earned ₹5.49 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office. Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is a romantic comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara respectively, who are headed for a divorce.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON