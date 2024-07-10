 Vicky Kaushal shares how far he has come in 12 years; fans say he has gone from ‘young dreamer to superstar’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Kaushal shares how far he has come in 12 years; fans say he has gone from ‘young dreamer to superstar’

ByAnurag Bohra
Jul 10, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal initially started his movie career as an AD in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. He will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming romantic-comedy - Bad Newz. As the actor is busy promoting his first release of 2024, he recently shared a throwback picture from his audition days. He took to his Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude regarding the same. (Also read: Sunny Deol says he did Tauba Tauba steps long before Vicky, Karan Johar agrees)

Vicky Kaushal posted a throwback picture from his struggling days in his gratitude post.
Vicky Kaushal posted a throwback picture from his struggling days in his gratitude post.

Vicky Kaushal pens inspiring gratitude post

In the post shared by Vicky he posted two photos. In the first picture he can be seen holding a slate board which mentions his name, age, height, date of birth and other information. In the second photo he can be seen greeting the crowd with folded hands while standing on the roof of his car. The Bad Newz actor captioned his post as, “This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings. (heart and folded hand emojis).” 

Mrunal Thakur commented, “My heart is so happy for you @vickykaushal09 (blessings emoji).” Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Yeh slate pehchana pehchana sa lag rah hai (This slate board seems familiar).” Guneet Monga commented, “My heart is sooo full… god bless (hearts emojis).” Ranveer Singh wrote, “Yaar (buddy)," while adding teary-eyed and heart emojis.

Richa Chadha shares love for Vicky Kaushal

Richa Chadha pointed out at the picture from the days when Gangs of Wasseypur was under-production and wrote, “Gangs of Wasseypur AD look (heart emoji).”

For the unversed, Vicky was an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. He also made an appearance as a background silhouette in one of the scenes.

A user commended the actor's inspiring journey and commented, “From that young dreamer at 24 to the superstar you are today, your journey is nothing short of incredible. Your hard work, talent and perseverance have truly paid off. So proud of how far you've come and excited for all the amazing things ahead. Keep shining my dear one!”

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz and Laxman Utekar's Chhava.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal shares how far he has come in 12 years; fans say he has gone from ‘young dreamer to superstar’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On