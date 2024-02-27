Vidya Balan maintains calm as fan tries to take selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral. Watch

Vidya Balan was one of the many celebrities who made their way to Pankaj Udhas' residence to pay their final respects on Tuesday. The actor was seen in a white outfit walking towards the entrance when a fan tried to take a selfie with her. Even though someone from her team told her not to take a selfie, he continued. (Also read: Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be held today, says daughter Nayaab Udhas) Vidya Balan at Pankaj Udhas's residence.

A fan rushed at Vidya to click a selfie with her, although she did not pay heed to the request. A person from her team who walked beside her even requested him not to take a selfie at the given situation, yet he kept insisting. Throughout the entire incident, Vidya maintained her calm and did not budge because of the fan's pestering. The video made its way on Instagram through a paparazzo account.

Pankaj Udhas died on Monday

The last rites of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died following a prolonged illness, was held on Tuesday. Apart from Vidya, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar were seen at the residence of the noted ghazal singer on Tuesday to pay their final respects.

The late singer's daughter Nayaab Udhas shared the news on her social media. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen in Anu Menon's murder mystery Neeyat. The actor will star in the next instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also awaiting the release of the romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi.

