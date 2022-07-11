Vidyut Jammwal: ‘Proud to be typecast, happy to be defined by action’

Having worked in several action films, Vidyut Jammwal has said that he is proud to be typecast, and be “defined by action”. His latest outing, Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, features him in the titular role and is all about his action moves. (Also read: But I'm top martial artist in world: Vidyut Jammwal on Tiger Shroff, John)

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has collected ₹3 crore in the first two days of the release. "I'm happy to be defined by action. I feel proud of being typecast. It's not an easy place to be in when you get typecast for being the best at what you do. For me it's always been either fighting for the country in Commando or going and saving the animals in Junglee, as nobody does it. In Khuda Hafiz, it's about a common man who has never been in a fight," Vidyut told PTI.

In both parts of Khuda Hafiz, written and directed by Faruk Kabir, Vidyut plays a common man fighting against injustice. In the first part, he fought for his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) after she was kidnapped by sex traffickers. In the new film, Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, he fights for his child.

He also shared how he picks his projects and told the news agency, "My philosophy in life is that I want to do things which make me fearful or scared. I want to confront that fear. I apply the same while choosing films," he added.

After Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, Vidyut is set for his production debut with IB71. "I contacted all my favourite actors, director and told them about my movie IB17. There are 30 actors in the movie. All of them are the revered ones, but they have never been in the front," he said about the new film.

