'Vijay Anand kept saying censorship should be free, had to retire out of frustration', says son
Veteran filmmaker Vijay Anand gave film buffs gems like Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Guide, Jewel Thief and Johny Mera Naam. Friday marks his 87th birth anniversary. His son Vaibhav Anand has said that the legendary filmmaker did not like censorship, and his frustration forced him to retire from filmmaking. Interestingly, Vijay had served as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief for a short term.
The director, who decided to not be a part of his siblings' Dev Anand and Chetan Anand's legacy Navketan, went ahead to make great films like Teesri Manzil.
Citing troubles of the censor board, his son told Indian Express in an interview, "Dad’s battle was always with censorship — from the time of Kala Bazar which ran into censor trouble. The Censor Board said it’s not enough for the black marketer to be reformed. He must be punished. So a new ending was made. When he was part of the Censor Board, the government didn’t want to see ahead of their time. He kept saying censorship should be free. He was unhappy with that, as well as very disgruntled with the mendacity that was seeping in at that time in filmmaking. That phase lasted a long time. He had a zest for life and used to say that I’d rather die making films. Unfortunately, a huge talent like him had to retire out of frustration."
After facing ideological differences with the government over the introduction of ratings for adult movies, Vijay resigned as the CBFC chief in 2002.
Vaibhav further told the daily, "He would have loved the diversity of OTT space. Things have become a little more straightforward today. Everyone’s talking about nepotism, but Navketan gave a break to some of the finest young talents of their time. The brothers always stood for unity. They never discriminated on the basis of religion or caste."
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar also paid his tribute to Vijay Anand and tweeted a picture of the filmmaker with the caption, "Remembering the legendary filmmaker Vijay Anand on his birth anniversary."
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also tweeted, "Paying my tributes to Legendary Filmmaker #VijayAnand ji on his Birth anniversary. He influenced a whole generation of filmmakers as a writer-director ahead of his time & is known for his acclaimed films like Guide (1965) , Teesri Manzil (1966) Johnny Mera Naam (1970)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan does aerial yoga even during her holiday in Maldives, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor revisits precious memories with Rishi Kapoor on 41st anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Anand was frustrated when he retired from filmmaking, reveals son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mugdha Godse dismisses 14-year age difference with boyfriend Rahul Dev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal on why he never capitalised on success and bagged big films
- Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about why he never signed on to big films post the success of his breakout hit, Aamir, in 2008.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan leaves for his wedding in Alibaug with his family, see all pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut says ‘I need no validation’ after she wins a best actress poll
- Kangana Ranaut said that she does not need any validation, as she won a poll for the best actress of 2020. She also reminded fans of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'mistake' that gave the Bollywood 'mafia' power over him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of wedding with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal leaves for Alibaug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Rashmi Rocket's new still, No Time To Die's release delayed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox