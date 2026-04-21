Vijay Varma calls Kartik Aaryan ‘King of PR’ in rapid-fire round, internet reacts: ‘Being honest is not a crime’

A Reddit user backed the actor, stating, “Honestly, he is spot on with all the answers.” Another comment read, “I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here!”

While some users took offence and interpreted the remark as a subtle dig, criticising Vijay and calling him “jealous” or “hypocritical,” others came out in his support, highlighting the informal nature of rapid-fire rounds.

During a rapid-fire segment in an interaction with WeAreYuvaa, Vijay was asked to name actors based on specific traits. When prompted about who he considers the “King of PR” in the industry, he took Kartik Aaryan ’s name. The comment was made in a light-hearted, spontaneous setting. However, the clip quickly started circulating online, leading to divided opinions online.

Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming web series Matka King, recently found himself at the centre of an online discussion after a casual remark about fellow actor Kartik Aaryan sparked mixed reactions on social media. (Also read: Aamir Khan lauds Vijay Varma’s performance in Matka King, says ‘Ratan Khatri’ is a role he would have loved to portray )

Several others emphasised that such segments are meant to be light-hearted and spontaneous. One user said, “It was rapid fire yaar, why take it so seriously?” while another added, “It was clearly meant in a light-hearted way…nothing ‘PR expose’ level dramatic about it.”

A section of social media users also felt the remark was being misinterpreted and was actually intended as praise. One user wrote, “He was just appreciating, logo ne ulta hi le liya.” Another comment stated, “Joke tha yaar, compliment samjho na and upar se he’s actually called king of PR by everyone!”

On the work front On the professional side, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Family Business, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has multiple projects lined up, including Naagzilla, an untitled film directed by Anurag Basu, and another untitled project with director Kabir Khan.