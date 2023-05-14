Vijay Varma reacts as his mom finds his ‘wanted bride’ ad in newspaper: ‘How do I explain this?’

Actor Vijay Varma left his fans in splits with his hilarious post on Mother's Day. The actor shared his mom's reaction to his ads in Hindustan Times which called described him as ‘India’s #1 bachelor.' Although it's from the promotion of Vijay's latest outing Dahaad, it seems like his mother isn't convinced. Also read: Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma yet again about Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma celebrates Mother's Day with a funny post.

In the photo, Vijay's mother does a facepalm expression to the newspaper. The article reads, “Wanted bride” It further described Vijay's character from Dahaad as he plays the role of Anand Swarnakar, a serial killer and a Hindi literature professor.

Sharing the photo, Vijay wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day momma Campaign and all is fine but how do I explain this to my mom? @primevideoin?” His post has grabbed some hilarious reactions from people.

Prime Video India commented, “We’re only trying to give her a helping hand here.” One of his fans wrote in the comments, “Best post ever.” “She must be so so proud of you Vijay,” added another one. Someone also said, “Haha cutest mom’s day post on the Internet today.”

Meanwhile, several fans also teased Vijay about his rumoured girlfriend, actor Tamannaah Bhatia. One user said, “Maa ki tamannah poori karo chicha kya time waste karre yaaro (Fulfilled your mom's desire).” “Tammana mil to ghi he (You have Tamannaah now),” added another.

Vijay and Tamannaah are rumoured to be dating for quite a few months now. They are seen out and about in Mumbai together. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the dating reports. Previously, during the Dahaad promotions, Vijay was teased heavily at an event and even on social media by his co-star Gulshan Devaiah.

Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha as a cop who takes up a gruesome murder case. Besides Vijay, it has Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. It released on May 12.

The plot description of the 8-episode show read: ‘When a series of women are found dead in public bathrooms under mysterious circumstances, Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with leading the investigation. As the case unravels she begins to suspect that the seemingly clear-cut suicides may be the work of a serial killer on the loose, triggering a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop.'

