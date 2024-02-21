Vikrant Massey apologises over his 2018 tweet of ‘distasteful nature’, says he didn't want to ‘disrespect Hindus’

Actor Vikrant Massey has issued an apology over his now-deleted 2018 tweets. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Vikrant wrote, "In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community." (Also Read | Vikrant Massey says his brother Moeen converted to Islam at 17) Actor Vikrant Massey deleted his 2018 tweet.

Vikrant Massey apologises for his old tweet

He also added, "But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt (folded hands emoji)."

"As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards," concluded Vikrant.

What did Vikrant tweet in 2018

As per News18, in 2018, Vikrant had tweeted Lord Ram and Sita's cartoon in connection with rape cases. “I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts! (Sita was seen telling Lord Ram in a cartoon while she held a newspaper)." "Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame,” Vikrant had written in the now-deleted post as per the report.

Vikrant's family practices several religions

Vikrant, recently, in an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, spoke about his brother Moeen who converted to Islam. He shared that while his mother is a Sikh, his father is a Christian. Vikrant had said, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead'.”

"He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality,” he had added.

Vikrant's films

Vikrant was recently seen in 12th Fail, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He will next be seen in the second instalment of Hassen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. He also has The Sabarmati Report. In the film, Vikrant will be seen with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

