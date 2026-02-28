'Jawab aaya nahi': Vipul Amrutlal Shah says Anurag Kashyap couldn't respond to rebuttal after dissing The Kerala Story 2

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has dismissed director Anurag Kashyap's criticism of his new film, The Kerala Story 2. Speaking to reporters after the Kerala High Court lifted the stay on the film's release, Shah addressed how Anurag never responded to what the film's director Kamakhya Narayan Singh said to him after his comments. Vipul Amrutlal Shah has dismissed Anurag Kashyap's criticism of his new film, The Kerala Story 2.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Anurag Kashyap The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Speaking to paparazzi a few days ago, Anurag Kashyap had called the film ‘propaganda’, adding that the infamous beef-eating scene in the film was unrealistic.

Addressing the media on Friday, Shah said, “Look, I do not comment on Anurag ji personally. He has his own opinion.” He then added, “Mere jo digdarshak hai unhone ek bahut acha mudda rakha tha uska jawab abhi tak Anurag ji ke paas se aaya nahi (My director had raised a very good point, but Anurag ji has not yet responded to it.)”

Vipul Amrutlal Shah pointed out that Kashyap's 2012 That Girl in Yellow Boots had the depiction of an ‘immoral relationship between a father and daughter’. Talking about that, Shah added, “Kya unki aisi kisi tippani ko gambhirta se lena chahiye?” (So, should the comments of someone who has made a film on such a subject be taken seriously?)

Shah added that director Kamakhya had addressed this in a video, but Anurag has not responded. “I was hoping that Anurag would speak very openly. Perhaps his answer will come in the coming days,” he said.

Earlier, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh had also called out filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his remarks. Speaking to ANI, Kamakhya said that Kashyap has been "blind to the truth" about society. “His films have been flopping for many years. He has become mentally weak. He isn't able to see the truth. If he has a problem with the truth shown in our film, it means he has a problem with the entire world. Every scene of our film is based on true incidents. We know that it is based on true incidents, so if Anurag ji wants, then we will send all the research materials to his house. But he has to find fault in everything. He has just become blind to the truth. He doesn't want to see it or understand it,” he said.